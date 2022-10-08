COMEDK UGET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the first round of engineering seat allotment result of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) today, October 8. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their result at the official website at comedk.org.

Those who clear the exam will be called for the counselling process for further document verification and admission process. Students will be able to reserve their seats by paying the fees online from October 8, 11 am up to October 11, 3 pm. COMEDK UGET 2022 was held on June 19 this year. Through COMEDK, around 20,000 engineering course seats in colleges are on offer across the state.

COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of COMEDK

Step 2: Click on the engineering seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: The result will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference

After getting the scorecards, candidates must cross-check all the details on it. this includes the spelling of their name, the subject names, the marks, totaling or the percentage, exam centre name and everything carefully. In case of any error on the COMEDK UGET 2022 result, candidates must inform the authorities immediately.

Candidates who want to reserve the seat will have to report to the allotted colleges for document verification. Students must carry a print out of the online allotment letter and fee receipt from October 8 to 12. They will also have to carry original ID proof, birth certificate, PUC or class 12 and class 10 marksheets, admit card of COMEDK, caste certificate (if applicable) and domicile certificate. The surrender facility will be open for candidates who accept their seat during the first round one from October 8 to 13, up till 3 pm.

