Companies Register Rise in Productivity in Work From Home, Employees Claim Burn-Out: Survey

The new normal of working from home has increased the productivity of employees, claim companies in a survey conducted by Instahyre. A survey that has been done for 1378 companies including Fortune 100 enterprises, startups and several other unicorns has revealed that 87 per cent of the companies that have participated in the survey have noted that there has been a 36 per cent increase in productivity per employee from work from home.

The survey findings claim that amid the COVID-19 crisis, organisations have to face an entirely new spectrum of issues such as ensuring the mental health of employees. According to the survey, about 12 per cent out of 12,698 employees have mentioned fatigue in their present work environments whereas 62 per cent have been promoted and learned new skills. As many as 78 per cent of the respondents prefer flexible work hours against 26 per cent who prefer scheduled hours.

“A sense of helplessness, insecurities and isolation has caused issues of stress, anxiety and depression in employees. To be more people-centric, mental health practices and spending have been increased by 98 per cent and organizations have drafted new policies for the wellbeing of their employees," it said.

Despite the Covid-induced economic slump, Fortune 500 companies and Unicorns have seen have hired three times more employees as compared to the previous year. The talent pool has been widened, claim firms.

The trends have been observed in new-age enterprises and startups that provide an opportunity to employees to balance their work life. It has helped the companies in engaging superior talent for productivity-oriented outcomes. Moreover, these trends have successfully brought newer competencies and skills in employees to benefit organizations. This seems to continue even after the pandemic subdues, read the survey.

The survey adds that 49 per cent of these companies using Instahyre have expanded their talent pipeline to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - as remote work is adopted. Meanwhile, 26 per cent of these companies have hired talent from overseas like South-East Asian countries and other countries of the Indian Subcontinent.

