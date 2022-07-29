IAS Sonal Goyal is one of the most famous IAS officers. About 13 years after cracking one of the most difficult exams - UPSC civil services, Goyal with her social media accounts continues to aspire to the youth. Having to face faliure in her own journey, Goyal suggests civil services aspirants to learn from the mistakes they committed in the attempt which they could not clear.

Despite being a meritorious student all her life, when Goyal took the UPSC CSE exam, she could not clear it in the first go. IAS Sonal Goyal gave her first attempt in the year 2006, but she failed in it.

In her 2007 attempt did not just clear the exam but also secured a rank 13. What she did differently? Learned from her mistakes. Sonal Goyal believes that two attempts are enough to crack the UPSC exam. If you fail in the first attempt, you understand your mistakes, work on them and try again.

Now an IAS, Sonal Goyal had no specific knowledge of the Civil Services exam till 2006. While studying for her Company Secretariat course, she read an article related to the UPSC exam in a magazine that changed her life. It was only then that she made up her mind to go ahead and become an IAS officer.

Sonal’s father, however, was not onboard with it and wanted her to consider a plan B as well. Apart from working as a company secretary in a firm, Sonal also started to pursue LLB from Delhi University. All this while preparing for Civil Servcies.

Born in Panipat, Haryana, she completed her education in Delhi. After Class 12th, she did her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. Even till date she uses her social media account to motive aspirants of civil services exam.

In a recent tweet, she said, for “a Woman Aspiring to move forward in Life and do good to the society, needs to constantly keep proving herself."

In UPSC Civil Services 2021, top three ranks were secured by women. Shruti Sharma from DU, JNU student who trained under Jamia Milia Islamia’s coaching academy topped the exam. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla got second and third ranks, respectively.

