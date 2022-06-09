Competitive Exam Aspirants Demands Two Attempts, Say Covid-19 Hampered Preparation

Claiming that COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of disadvantages, competitive exam aspirants, especially UPSC aspirants, are demanding government to consider their situation and allow them two extra attempts or relax the upper age limit for the exam. Students claim that due to COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, many could not avail proper coaching before attempting the Civil Services Examination (CSE) properly.

Many also claimed that students preparations also got disturbed as many aspirants or their family members tested positive. Raising there demands, several students have also take to Twitter with the hashtag ‘#2CompensatoryAttempt4All’. Tagging the education minister students are urging the government to grant extra attempts and relax the upper age limit for the competitive exams.

Raising their demand a aspirant posted,

Highlighting the plight of aspirants, especially women, another twitter said,

Pleas have also been filed in the apex court regarding other exams as well, like Banking, Railways, SSC and other competitive exams. On May 30, a Lok Sabha MP, Rama Devi addressed a letter to PM Modi, urging that two extra attempts be provided for the students of 2020 and 2021 who could not sit for or prepare well for these exams in these two years. A similar letter was addressed to the PM by Shaktisinh Gohil, MP, Rajya Sabha on the same day, as reported by media outlets.

Earlier, news18 reported,

Raising similar demands, aspirants have taken it to multiple social media platforms, tagging authorities like PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Department of Personnel & Training, using hashtags such as #2CompensatoryAttempt4All, #UPSCExtraAttempt, #2yearagerelaxationforall, #ExtraAttemptForAll to express their concerns.

