Computer Training, Spoken English Most Searched Education Services in India: Survey

The most searched education category in 2021 was computer training institutes at 94 per cent followed by spoken English language classes at 91 per cent and IELTS coaching at 83 per cent across India. Overall searches for education services saw a YOY growth of 90 per cent, revealed a report by Just Dial Consumer Insights.

Just Dial’s latest insights also suggest that most of the demand for IELTS coaching and tutorials is being generated from Punjab. The number of searches generated from the four Punjab cities — Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana - was 30 per cent higher than what was generated by Delhi. Among tier-I cities, Delhi topped the demand list followed by Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Searches for computer training institutes remained the top draw among education services as it contributed to 60 per cent of the total searches. YOY demand growth in tier-I cities also stood at 60 per cent but in tier-II it was 142 per cent. Among tier-I, Delhi topped the demand and along with Hyderabad contributed to almost 50 per cent of the searches. Lucknow saw maximum demand among tier-II and along with Indore, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Patna took the top five spots.

The number of searches for spoken English classes in tier-I and II remained the same but the growth rate in tier-II outpaced that of tier-I. The demand growth rate in tier-II was 125 per cent and in tier-I it was 75 per cent. Delhi made up for almost one-third of the demand from tier-I cities, while Indore, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Chandigarh made up the top-5 tier-II that saw maximum demand rise.

Commenting on the insights, Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial said: “It is encouraging to see how Just Dial has become the first port of call for all students, who are looking for specialised coaching and tutorial services across a wide range of subjects. We have been successful in aggregating online the entire offline coaching classes and institutes even in India’s Tier-II towns and cities."

