All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday requesting to conduct caste census and extend 52 per cent reservations for OBCs in admissions and employment.

“We request you to conduct caste census and extend reservations to social and educational backward classes according to their social and educational backwardness percentage. The caste census is a historical due, and the country has not conducted a full-fledged caste census after 1931," stated the letter.

The notice written by Gowd Kiran Kumar, President of AIOBCSA on behalf of the student association stated that it will be a historical opportunity for the ruling Government to make a favorable decision to conduct Caste Census to understand the grassroots situation. The data will also help the government make effective policy decisions for designing and implementing social welfare schemes for OBCS.

“We strongly believe that all except OBCs other social categories are getting their due share of reservation. This fact will strongly impact the future of OBCs. We strongly feel that you will be remembered for conducting the caste census as one of the champions of social justice in the hearts of OBCs. If we are not conducting caste census, we will lose a historical opportunity to empower OBCs," the letter further added.

Earlier the members of AIOBCSA have written a letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to take necessary actions to end caste discrimination in universities and colleges. They also urged the PM to reject Prof Ramgopal Rao’s committee report and strengthen SC, ST, and OBC cells at Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The students urged PM Modi to take necessary actions to end the caste discrimination in HEIs and properly implement the reservations in IITs, NITs, IISERs, IISc, IIMs, central universities, and other higher educational Institutes.

