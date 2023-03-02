The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) has ruled out the possibility of postponing the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) PG 2023 date slated for March 5. NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of exam dates, citing a lack of time for preparation. Recently, NBEMS, in a written response to Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Chairperson Dr Rohan Krishnan, said that the decision to conduct the exam on the previously announced dates will help bring the academic calendar back on track after delays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posting the letter from NBEMS on Twitter, Dr Krishnan wrote, “Received this letter from NBE in response to our request of Postponement of NEET PG to @MoHFW_INDIA . We wish this could have been handled in a much better way. @FAIMA_INDIA_ @OfficeOf_MM."

Advertisement

As per the letter from NBEMS, following the opening of the application window from January 7 to 27, a total of 1,76,427 candidates applied for NEET PG. The board added that postponement at this stage would bring unwanted inconvenience to students who have already arranged for their travel to test cities. Further, admit cards have also been issued and preparation for the examination is at a very advanced stage.

Responding to the tweet, NEET PG 2023 aspirants criticised FAIMA for mishandling the matter. “Why don’t u try meeting pm or president and convey the matter these org too weak then pls shut down if u can’t give justice to your juniors," a user wrote. (sic)

Also read| From NEET UG Registration to CTET Results, Top Academic Events of March

Another user, Dr Anuj S Yadav, who claimed to be a student of urology lamented, “Why you are making it a publicity stent What is the point of making this notice out 3 days before the exam We as a whole failed to convey our message and failed to help out beloved juniors. Accept it sir And understand this no point in doing publicity, students trusted you." (sic)

Advertisement

NEET PG 2023 aspirants had earlier approached Supreme Court with a plea demanding a delay in the exam dates. However, the apex court refused to give any relief to such aspirants and gave a green signal for the exams to be conducted on the previously announced date.

Read all the Latest Education News here