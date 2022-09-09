Consider Students Plea Seeking Extra Attempt at JEE Advanced 2022 Due to Tech Glitches: Bombay HC

A section of JEE Advanced aspirants had filed a plea at the Bombay High Court seeking direction to IIT Bombay for a re-exam. The students alleged they faced technical glitches while attempting the exam on August 28, and have sought direction for the organizers to put the results on hold, which are scheduled to be released on September 11.

After hearing the plea, justices Sanjay V Gangapurwala and R N Laddha asked the organisers to consider the pleas of the students. The HC stated that the exam information brochure has a mechanism for lodging complaints and their redressal. A candidate is allowed to make a grievance to the organizing chairman. The decision taken after receiving the complaint is final, reported a leading news agency.

The petitioners, however, claimed that the organizers are yet to decide on their complaints. The HC added that it is the best it can do, reported the news agency. The plea was filed by Taneshq Gorrakkh Zendey, Aryan Gupta, and 12 others, who allegedly faced technical issues while giving the exam, including issues with the zoom key. Thus they were not able to finish the paper on time.

JEE Advanced was held in two sessions. The petitioners claimed that they complained about the technical difficulties after the first session, but the problem continued in the second session as well. The students claimed that they spent most of the time during exam adjusting the mouse and screen. The aspirants added that they should have been given extra time to finish the paper.

Senior advocate Kevic Setalvad and advocate Sneha Prabhu, who were representing the chairman of JEE Advanced conducted by IIT Bombay said they had received only 25 complaints on September 2 and 3 from the 1.6 lakh students who took the exam, adding that there was no illegality in the organizing agency’s part.

Several aspirants had also taken to Twitter seeking an extra attempt at the IIT entrance due to issues faced by them as a result of technical glitches on the organiser’s part.

Earlier, a plea was filed on Supreme Court regarding the same problems but it had refused to interfere. The answer key of JEE Advanced was released on September 3, the results are due on Sept 11, and JoSAA counseling from Sept 12.

