Constitution Day Of India 2021: UGC Asks Universities to Join President in Preamble Reading Session

On the eve of Constitution Day Of India, which is celebrated every year on November 26, President Ram Nath Kovind will read the Preamble to the Constitution at 11 PM from Central Hall Of Parliament House. The entire nation is invited to participate in the mass reading of the Preamble from their respective locations.

University Grant Commission (UGC) too has asked the students, faculty, teachers and staff of colleges/universities to join the President in the mass reading. In its circular dated, November 25, UGC said, “It is requested all the officers, staffs and students of universities and their affiliated colleges to join Hon’ble President in the mass reading of the Preamble at 11 AM on November 26 from their respective locations."

The universities are also asked to organise webinars, workshops and other programmes to celebrate the day and upload the details on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC.

This year on Constitution Day the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has also launched a portal to ensure maximum Jan Bhagidari in Preamble reading session. The Preamble has been made available in as many as 23 languages including Hindi and English on the portal. One can join the Preamble reading session athttps://pledge.mygov.in/constitution-day/.

The event will also be attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Ministers, MPs, and other dignitaries. It will be live-streamed on television and online portals. The joiners will also get a certificate of the Preamble reading. The frame of the Preamble in the online portal has been designed by Padma Shree awardee Jai Prakash Lakhiwal. It reflects arts from all States and UTs of India.

After Preamble reading, the President will also inaugurate an ‘Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy’. Anyone can participate in this Quiz as there are no specific criteria. Those willing to participate in the quiz on constitutional democracy can visit the portal after 11 AM. The participants will also get a participation certificate by registering themselves.

