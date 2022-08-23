Cornell University to Build Education Hub in India

Cornell University and OP Jindal Global University have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), to enable both the universities to build substantive partnerships and collaborations across all of its schools and programmes. JGU has been working with Cornell as one of the centres for Cornell Global Hubs in India, which is now expanding to other areas of mutual expertise and interest, it said.

Cornell University launched its global hubs this year. Based in strategic locations worldwide, global hubs connect all of Cornell with strong international peer institutions and their communities, countries, and regions, the ivy league institution said.

“Hubs are broad-reaching partnerships that combine research, learning, and engagement and bring together faculty, students, alumni, businesses, and the public and private sector. The partnerships are based on reciprocity. Faculty and students across the global hubs join a vibrant network of transnational research and educational opportunities, partnering with Cornell and other hubs locations.

“No two hubs are identical, but all share Cornell’s academic distinction, educational verve, and civic responsibility—under the umbrella of One Cornell. Global Hubs create more diverse, long-term opportunities and support for students and faculty to study, research, teach, and engage around the world by providing institutional connections in key locations," said the varsity.

Hubs coordinate Cornell’s presence in these places, bringing students and faculty together with partners, prospective students, and alumni. Each Global Hub is unique, but all are grounded in partnerships with strong local universities and based on the principle of mutual benefit and exchange. Cornell is working with Hubs partners to develop hands-on projects that promote study and expand the range of academic experiences at home and abroad.

On the occasion of this historical signing of the agreement between Cornell and JGU, Professor Dr C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, highlighted that, “The new reimagined and expanded collaboration at the University-level between Cornell and JGU has immense potential to provide an outstanding platform for students and faculty members of both institutions across all domains of mutual expertise to have a holistic experience of intercultural learning guided by the best global practices of higher education and research. This will enable the faculty members and students of both the universities to engage and interact with each other through various institutional partnerships."

“Cornell’s partnership with JGU opens up new pathways for student mobility including coursework, internships, and research opportunities in the greater Delhi region. This partnership, and the work of Cornell Global Hubs, will further the institution’s efforts towards promoting greater inclusion and internationalization. We look forward to welcoming JGU students to Cornell’s campus very soon," said Dr Besky, associate professor in the Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

