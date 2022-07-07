Could Hardly Pass 10th, IAS Officer's Old Bihar Board Marksheet Inspires Aspirants

Amid various state boards announcing the 10th and 12th exam results and the CBSE result announcement right around the corner, students of class 10 and 12 have a cloud of anxiousness lingering over their heads. In an attempt to fuel motivation, a 2009-batch IAS officer, Awanish Sharan, recently shared his class 10 marksheet on social media platform, Twitter. Sharan, who belonged to the Chhattisgarh cadre of the civil services, managed to get an aggregate of 314 out of 700 in UPSC.

Stamped with third division by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Sharan surfaced as an example of how marks do not matter in mapping an individual’s success. Sharan’s marksheet showed the IAS officer getting a total of 31 marks out of 100 in Mathematics. In social sciences, too, Sharan barely passed with a score of 19 out of 50 in Geography. The passing marks allotted to the subject was 15. A similar pattern is visible in other subjects as well. Take a look at the marksheet here:

Advertisement

Since being shared, the post has accumulated almost 23,000 likes, and registered hundreds of reactions from netizens. “Marks don’t matter. Dreams matter," wrote one user. “Only an annual result can’t decide your destiny," wrote another, while tagging the post as “inspirational." One user said, “Inspirational and exemplary for every student."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a total of 16,48,894 students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, the results of which were announced in March end. Recently, the Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana, declared the class 10 result. A total of 5,03,570 students appeared for the examination, out of which, a total of 4,53,201 students passed. The Central Board of Secondary Examination is yet to declare the board results for Class 10 and 12. As per media reports, the central board is planning to announce the result by July 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.