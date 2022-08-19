Couldn't Go to IIT Despite Cracking JEE, Bihar's Nibha is Now Coaching Young Girls Realise JEE, NEET Dreams

Hailing from Bihar’s Patna, Nibha Sharma could not fulfill her dream of getting into an IIT, however, she is now making sure that many youngsters like her do not meet with the same fate.

Now a teacher to around 90 students aspiring to be engineers and doctors, Nibha once was at their stage. While she had cracked JEE Mains, she missed JEE Advanced cut-off by eight marks, however, her father did not allow her to ‘waste’ another year at the competitive exam preparations.

“I was left behind by eight marks and could not qualify for JEE Advanced. My dream of becoming an IITian was shattered because my family did not want me to give another attempt," Nibha said.

Now, a 24-year-old, Nibha is trying her best to ensure teenagers are given the chance she never got. She spends 8 to 10 hours with them every day helping them prepare for their entrance exams - both NEET and JEE.

“It’s difficult for girls out here. My family did give me a chance once, but they could not afford my coaching classes for another year. Maybe if my family’s situation would have been better and the society would have uplifted girls to become engineers equally I would have ended up in my dream college after giving another attempt," Nibha added.

Nibha has completed her BSc and MSc in chemistry from Patna Science College and she has been a gold medalist for both her degrees.

Nibha said that the ratio of boys and girls in her classes is 60-40. While the number of girls are still lesser compared to boys, she said that more girls are appearing in STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)

courses now and more girls are qualifying as well. “I feel relieved that the society’s perspective is changing and parents are supporting more and more girls to opt for STEM courses," she said.

In her classes too there are girls from rural areas or those for whom this might be the first and last chance, Nibha says she makes it a point to uplift these girls.

Talking to News18.com, she said that she loves to teach students, but she is aiming bigger. Nibha said, “I teach students from 8 AM in the morning to 9 PM. While it feels good to see these students achieve something in life, I am not really satisfied with what I am doing right now. I will pursue a PhD now."

Nibha teaches online on a platform named FiLO Tutor. “I teach students from states from Ladakh to Maharashtra while sitting in Bihar. The online mode has made it easier for students to access quality education now. This gives students a better chance to qualify for tough exams like IIT JEE and NEET," she said.

