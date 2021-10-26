Courses to Build Career in Data Science Without STEM Background

Data analysts and data scientists will be the highest in-demand jobs by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs" report published in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a digital transformation thus leading to a greater demand for data science skills. Even employers are willing to pay long-term incentives and other benefits to attract and retain data scientists and data engineers.

Not many know that data science skill is not restricted to learners and professionals from STEM fields. It is not uncommon for companies globally to build data science teams with talent from a broader choice of fields including social sciences. Some of the top job roles include data scientist, data architect, data engineer, data analyst, business analyst, analytics manager, and business analytics specialist.

According to Coursera’s Global Skills Report (GSR) 2021, learners can prepare for an entry-level role of a data analyst with just around 64 hours of online learning sessions. If you are looking to build a career in Data Science, here are the top skills to acquire, as per Coursera’s GSR 2021:

>Python Programming

— Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) by University of Michigan

— Python for Data Science, AI & Development by IBM

>Statistics

— Statistical Inference by Johns Hopkins University

>Machine Learning

— Machine Learning by Stanford University

>Probability & Statistics

— Probability and Statistics: To p or not to p? by University of London

— Introduction to Probability and Data with R by Duke University

>Machine Learning Algorithms

— Machine Learning Algorithms: Supervised Learning Tip to Tail by Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, University of Alberta

— Artificial Intelligence Algorithms Models and Limitations by LearnQuest

>Applied Machine Learning

— Introduction to Applied Machine Learning by Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, University of Alberta

— Applied AI with DeepLearning by IBM

— Applied Machine Learning in Python by University of Michigan

>Data Management

— Data Management and Visualization by Wesleyan University

— Prepare Data for Exploration by Google

>Econometrics

— Econometrics by HSE University

— Econometrics: Methods and Applications by Erasmus University Rotterdam

>Deep Learning

— Neural Networks and Deep Learning by DeepLearning.AI

— Introduction to Deep Learning & Neural Networks with Keras by IBM

>SQL

— SQL for Data Science by University of California, Davis

— Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python by IBM

— Introduction to Structured Query Language (SQL) by University of Michigan

According to a recent survey by another ed-tech organisation, Great Learning, as many as 92 per cent of hiring managers said they have faced a huge shortfall between the supply and demand when it comes to data science jobs. The talent gap exists across all levels from entry to mid-level roles, the survey revealedd.

