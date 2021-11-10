COVID-19 Delayed Implementation of NEP, Will Roll Out by July 2022: UGC Chairperson

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh said on Tuesday. He added that had it not been for the pandemic and if the situation were normal, the policy would have been implemented at a faster pace.

Singh said academicians have not got enough time to discuss the new policy due to the pandemic. “The timing of the new NEP’s announcement was good. However, the pandemic has affected its implementation. If the situation had been normal, then it would have been implemented at a faster pace," Singh told PTI.

The NEP 2020 was introduced on July 29, 2020, after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had already hit the country. Singh added that arrangements are being made to ensure that the policy gets implemented by July 2022 across the country.

Singh also said that the centre has been interacting with the state governments and vice-chancellors of universities, and efforts are on to constitute regulatory mechanisms at different levels in this regard. As part of NEP 2020, UGC has been translating several books which are in English into regional languages so that students are discriminated against because of language. Those opting for mother tongue would be able to develop critical thinking and build a better understanding of the knowledge systems with this initiative, the commission had said.

“The NEP will not only connect students with their cultural roots but will also inspire them to become the world’s best citizens," Singh said adding that it is a unique blend of ancient cultural values and modern knowledge and science.

Karnataka has become the first state to launch the NEP 2020 on August 23. The state government had launched various initiatives like introducing online courses into degree courses, revising the curriculum for colleges, the flexibility of offering multiple programmes, collaboration with foreign universities for student exchange programmes, allowing students to study inter-disciplinary courses, and including more sports education.

