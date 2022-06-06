COVID-19 Has Brought Immense Change in Education Sector; Online Education Long Way to Go: Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about immense changes in the field of education and online education still has a long way to go to cater to the needs of millions of students across the globe, noted teacher and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar said on Sunday. Speaking at the Salaam Bahrain’ programme on the theme future of education in the post-pandemic world at the Indian School in Bahrain, Kumar said that the impact of Covid-19 pandemic was devastating across the globe, more so on the young minds pursuing education, and it was not yet over.

“We don’t know if it will be last and when will another such pandemic strike us. So, we have to be prepared, as students cannot be kept away from education for such a long period," he said, adding that the impact of Covid-19 is now manifesting through huge learning gaps.

Though the situation demanded online education, we were not fully prepared for that due to glaring socio-economic disparities, Kumar said. He also said that while online education’s demand has grown and would grow further, the value of good teachers would also increase.

Now, online teaching means that the best teachers will be in demand and accessible. The ultimate objective of teaching is to ensure how much the students are able to absorb. It is where the role of more scientific innovations will come and researchers are working on making it more and more absorbing for the students, said Kumar in the presence of a large gathering of educators and India community members.

