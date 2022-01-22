COVID-19: Officials Told to Reopen Hostels, Residential Schools of Maha Social Justice Department

Maharashtra Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday directed officials to reopen hostels of his department in coordination with municipal corporations and district administrations as classroom teaching was set to begin in schools in the state from Monday.

According to a government release, Munde has directed commissioners in municipal areas, the disaster management department and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads to review the COVID-19 situation to reopen schools, including residential ones, and hostels.

All necessary precautions must be taken before opening hostels and residential schools, he said. Considering the inconvenience faced by students living in hostels and residential schools of the state social justice department, local authorities and the district administration have been instructed to start these hostels in accordance with local regulations and with necessary precautions, Munde said.

As of now the schools in Maharashtra have remained shut, however as per the new announcement it will reopen soon. The Maharashtra government has accepted the proposal submitted by the School Education Department to reopen schools. Classes from primary to higher secondary will be allowed to attend physical schools from January 24. The schools, however, will only reopen in areas with a low Covid count.

