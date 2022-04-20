Covid-19 Tests Must for Kids to Attend Schools? Delhi Education Dept Debunks Claim

In the past few weeks, there has been a sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi and its surrounding areas including Noida and Ghaziabad. As of April 16, many of the schools in which students were infected remained closed as a measure to stop the spread of the virus. Now, reports have gone viral stating school students will have to get the Covid-19 test done and submit its report to their school before attending offline classes.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), government of Delhi, they have not issued any order regarding Covid-19 tests for students. There is no compulsion to get the test done. The DoE says it has made all necessary arrangements in the schools regarding the health and safety of teachers and students.

Amid the rising cases, many schools are shutting down in Delhi. At the same time, the CBSE and CISCE board term 2 examinations are slated to start next week.

The Delhi government had issued a fresh advisory for schools in the national capital. The schools have been directed to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff has tested positive for Covid. They have also asked students and staff members to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The government had earlier made wearing masks optional.

“If any COVID case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being," the advisory said.

Delhi Deputy Minister, Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had earlier said that there has been a “slight" increase in the number of Covid cases in the capital however there is no rise in hospitalization. “We need not worry. There is no need to panic but (we have to) stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," said Sisodia.

