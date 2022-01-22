Covid Positive Can Take UPTET 2022 Too, Isolation Rooms to Set up

Just days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 which is scheduled to be held on January 23, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that candidates who are Covid positive and are willing to take the UPTET will be allowed to give the exam.

In this regard, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make arrangements to let candidates who have tested positive for COVID-19. The CM has asked the officials to prepare for the medical assistance and set up a COVID-care center at each exam center.

“In view to ensure fairness of teacher eligibility test (TET), all necessary security-related measures should be made. Incidents like paper leak will not be acceptable at all. For any disorder or untoward incident, the DM, BSA, in-charge of the examination centre, all will be held responsible," the office of the CM tweeted.

UPTET 2021 exam was first scheduled to be held on November 28 but due to a paper leak on the same day of the examination, it was cancelled immediately. This time stricter arrangements have been made to ensure that no such issue gets repeated this time. Due to the paper leak, a lot of damage to the security system during the exam. Some exam venues have been changed this time as well.

