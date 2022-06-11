COVID Showed Not Being Atmanirbhar Can Be National Security Vulnerability: External Affairs Minister at IIMB

“The COVID experience taught us that in times of stress not being Atmanirbhar can become a national security vulnerability issue," said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while addressing students at the IIM Bangalore convocation. COVID experience was revealing and instructive. “India, like large parts of the world post COVID, is moving to a ‘just-in-case’ scenario and building capacity to be self-reliant. India is working to enhance its domestic supply chain networks," he said.

“There is, today, a very different India in the making," said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while addressing the students of IIM Bangalore convocation. With several schemes taken up in the last eight years to connect people to the banking system, electricity, housing, potable water, replacing firewood in kitchen with LPG, public health, and many will make students understand that India is in the middle of a revolution with lives changing dramatically, he said adding that the ‘revolution’ is happening democratically.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that the country was going through a socio-economic change in its bid to create a social security net, which will raise the bottom line of India. This change is linked to the implementation of Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

“The underpinning to Atmanirbhar Bharat is its people-centric policies, as the most important resource of a country is its people. So, raising the quality of human resources is one of the goals which will be a game changer. If we have come up short in achieving few of these goals in the past compared to other countries, it is not due to our practice of democracy. Moreover, the process of correction has now begun. Earlier, if the last mile delivery was lacking due to a problem in the transmission system, there is now an enormous governance change. And, that has been made possible due to the application of digital technology, which is significantly responsible for the scale of success of our schemes," Jaishankar said.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore said, “I used to think that our top national priority was healthcare, now I think it is national defence and security. The impact of defence research will be crucial for our country. And the equipment to build that security has to be built in our country. India is blessed with the best institutes of higher education; the start-up ecosystem here is thriving. So, our future generation is well poised to make the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality."

