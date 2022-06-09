CPGET 2022 Applications Open for 5-Year Integrated PG Courses, 12th Pass Can Apply, Here's How

Osmania University, Hyderabad has invited applications for the Common Post Graduation Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022. The entrance test is conducted every year for enrolling students in postgraduate, diploma, five-year integrated PG programmes. Interested and eligible candidates must fill out the application forms by July 4. It is available at the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

As per the announcement, the last date to submit the form is July 4 but it can be also be submitted July 11 and July 15 with late fees of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000, respectively. The tentative date for the commencement of the entrance test is July 20.

TS CPGET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for the integrated courses, candidates must have cleared class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Those applying for the PG courses, must have cleared graduation.

TS CPGET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website TS CPGET

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a link to ‘Application Fee Payment’

Step 3: Once you click on that, a set of details will be asked to fill out.

Step 4: Key in all the details, pay the application fee, and click the submit button.

Step 5: Download the application form and make a copy of it for future reference.

TS CPGET 2022: Registration fee

Candidates belonging to the general, OC and BC categories will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 800 for a single subject. While candidates belonging to SC, ST and PH categories have to pay Rs 600. The fee for each additional subject is Rs 450 for all categories.

TS CPGET 2022: Exam pattern

The CPGET exam pattern will include 100 multiple choice questions each carrying 1 mark. This makes up the whole paper of 100 marks. The time duration given to students will be 90 minutes.

The universities that offer 5-year integrated postgraduate courses through state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) are Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

