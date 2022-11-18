Creative Galileo, INK Talks Launches #ParentsINK to Discuss Parenthood

Creative Galileo in association with INKtalks has launched #ParentsINK that brought together 11 speakers from various fields to explore the conversations around parenting and how to be better guardians of the future generation. The speakers shared interesting insights into parenthood and touched upon topics like building parent-child bonds that last a lifetime, embracing digital learning and preparing children for the future with strong solid foundations.

The speakers included Prerna Jhunjhunwala (Founder, Creative Galileo), Soha Ali Khan (actor), Babita Phogat (Indian wrestler), Lakshmi Pratury (Founder, INK Talks), Shukla Bose (founder and CEO of the Parikrma Humanity Foundation), Sampat Raj (actor), Vani Kola (entrepreneur), Natasha Bagaria (entrepreneur), Anuja Chauhan (Indian author and screenwriter), Anju Bobby George (athlete), and Christian Ehl (entrepreneur).

The panel discussed diverse stories of parenting, innovation and mainly, a spirit of promoting positive social, emotional and behavioral development in children.

Advertisement

Prerna Jhunjhunwala, founder, Creative Galileo said, “In our first chapter we invited terrific speakers who could share insights on Parenting and child education through their personal experiences. #ParentsINK platform has helped us gain some interesting perspectives and will help build this community work towards celebrating and providing educational equity. For the future readiness of children, I believe there is a need to bridge the learning gap today through digital transformation of schools".

“Gaming is likely to be a big part of schooling in the future. In many ways, education will genuinely be gamified. Gamification will be a major core platform that will impact many different areas, including loneliness and support systems. I believe that technology is headed in a direction that will truly democratize the knowledge economy", added Vani Kola, entrepreneur.

Speaking at the event, actor Soha Ali Khan said, “We’re going to have to embrace this digital education and the wonderful things about it. I think that it’s impossible and foolish of us not to include digital education into our lives digitally however it needs to be done responsibly. There have to be boundaries and one has to be cognizant of these things, but certainly yes, I am happy to see how the pandemic has pushed digital learning ahead by years."

Read all the Latest Education News here