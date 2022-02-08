CRED Founder Calls WFH Comfortable but Damaging, Desi Twitter Debates Work Life Balance

Kunal Shah, founder of fintech company CRED has called work from home or remote work “comfortable but damaging in the long run" in a recent social media post. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, offices, schools, and colleges have been shut down since March 2020. Most offices had shifted to online mode soon enough the pandemic was declared while schools and colleges are conducting classes and exams online. This has had its consequences.

Remote working and employee burnout have been debatable topics since the pandemic began. While for some it’s an advantage as it lessens their travelling hours, others say that work from home is impacting their mental health. Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, “Impact of WFH on youth is the same as the impact of children who study at home. No real bonds. No real social or network skills. The illusion of understanding and learning. No osmosis. Comfortable but damaging in the long run."

Following his post on February 6, the post has garnered 11.6k likes and 1417 retweets. It also received a lot of comments with some agreeing to his point and others disagreeing. Founder of Bitinning, Kashif Raza wrote that several people working from home are now happy and have found something to work on for the rest of their lives.

“Kunal when there was no school or college people still progressed. People don’t progress at the office by doing a mundane job they progress by finding new exciting alternatives. Many people who did WFH are now happy & found something else to work on for the rest of their life," tweeted Raza.

While another user wrote, “Strongly disagree! Remote work is democratizing opportunity. And the youngsters of today, mostly the ones living in poor countries, will benefit the most. For the first time ever, they’ll have access to opportunities that their parents didn’t!" (sic)

Meanwhile, some also agreed to Shah’s post.

“In the case of IT employees, the trend of working from home is not so new and revolutionary. Looking at the ever-increasing demand for remote developers while helping organizations hire them, I have realised that the trend would soon be homogenised across industries. Remote jobs have opened gates for corporations to hire from any part of the country. Developers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities are now earning equivalent to the ones working in tier 1 cities. This has created a huge shortage of economic resources and Indian off-shore is not “Cheap" anymore. As long as the professionals do not find themselves working odd hours just because they’re practically living with their jobs, working remotely is certainly here to stay," said Chitiz Agarwal CEO of Company Bench

As per a survey, the pandemic has become a catalyst for employees resetting their priorities. About 71 per cent of workers are rethinking their careers and are keen on exploring a different career, revealed a survey. While 51 per cent are wondering if their current job is fulfilling a purpose and 67 per cent questioned themselves about being in the right job.

The survey also highlighted that WFH has blurred lines between personal and professional lives. About 57 per cent of males worked for 6-8 hours a day during COVID as compared pre COVID. While the percentage of female employees working for 6-8 hours has grown marginally to 43 per cent from 41 per cent pre-COVID. The data further revealed that 77 per cent of employees said that their workplaces do not offer flexibility.

