CRPF Recruitment 2023: 1458 Jobs on Offer for Class 12 Pass, Salary up to Rs 92,300

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). All Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website crpf.gov.in. Total 1458 vacancies have been released through CRPF Recruitment 2023 and candidates who are class 12th pass can apply for the recruitment posts.

To apply for the posts, candidates will have to submit their forms by visiting the official website of CRPF, crpfindia.com. The online application process will start from January 4, 2023. The last date for the application will be January 25.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

According to the released notification, 1315 posts of Head Constable and 143 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be filled in CRPF through the recruitment process.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years. The candidates should not be born before January 26, 1998 or after January 25, 2005. Relaxation will also be given in the upper age limit as per the rules of reservation.

Education: Candidates who have passed Class 12 and have Hindi typing speed of 30 words per minute and English typing speed of 35 words per minute can apply for Head Constable posts. On the other hand, candidates who have passed Class 12 with prescribed typing speed are eligible to apply for ASI Steno posts.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

CRPF-Recruitment Process consists of these stages:

- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

- Written Exam

- Skill Test (for Steno)

- Document Verification

- Medical Examination

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary

For Head Constable (Ministerial) the pay scale is between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month and for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) the pay scale is between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 per month.

