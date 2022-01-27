CSIR NET 2021 Admit Card Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR) National Eligibility Test or CSIR NET admit cards are available at the official websites, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 15, 16, and 17, 2022 across the country at various exam centers. The exam is being held for the June cycle of the entrance exam, which was earlier delayed due to the pandemic.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at csirnet@nta.ac.in. It is mandatory for candidates to bring their admit card with them to the exam centres without which no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Read|>CSIR NET June 2021 Exam City Intimation Slip at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Admit Cards Later

Advertisement

CSIR NET Admit Card 2021: How to download Admit card?

Step 1: First, candidates must visit the official website of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test by NTA – csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2" Then go to the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021’

Step 3: Candidates have to now enter their Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin to login

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on your screen, download and print a copy for future references

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Exam pattern

Advertisement

As for the exam pattern, the competitive examination is going to be conducted in two shifts. While the first shift exam will start from 9 am to 12 noon, the second shift exam will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam that will be conducted in CBT mode, will comprise of the objective type questions comprising of multiple-choice questions, for more details the candidates can look into the official website.

As earlier reported by News18, the UGC NET will be held for a total of five test papers which include chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life science, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences. The exam will be held in two languages — Hindi and English.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.