CSIR NET 2021 Exam Dates Out, Check Details Here

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has announced exam date of CSIR NET, which will be conducted on January 29, 2022. The announcement was made by the exam conducting body on its official Twitter handle. According to the official tweet of CSIR, NET- UGC would be followed by two rounds in the year 2022. The Tweet read, “CSIR-NET-UGC to be held on 29/1/2022. Two more rounds to be held after this in 2022. Details will follow."

CSIR NET is held twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, however, the CSIR NET exam had to be postponed due to the covid 19 pandemic. Not just CSIR NET but also the UGC NET was postponed several times. The UGC NET December 2020 attempt has been merged with the June 2021 attempt, however, the exam could not be held for either attempt yet.

CSIR NET 2021 is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for Lectureship/ Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship in Colleges and Universities of India. Usually, Science Major candidates take this exam. The results of the 2020 December cycle was out on February 24, 2021.

To pass the CSIR NET, candidates need to scores at least 55 per cent marks in the exam. The required marks are lowered to 50 per cent for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

As per rules, candidates who clear the CSIR NET to pursue research get a stipend. The stipend for junior research fellows (JRF) is Rs 31,000 per month for the first two years, it is increased when the candidate research post of senior research fellow. The CSIR NET is held for limited subjects namely - life science, chemical sciences, earth atmospheric ocean and planetary science, physical science, and mathematical sciences.

