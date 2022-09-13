CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today

The CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 will be made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 13. By going to the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can view and download their admission cards.

From September 16 to September 18, CSIR NET 2022 will be administered online in two shifts, morning and evening. The morning session will go from nine in the morning to noon, and the evening session will run from three in the afternoon to six in the evening.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’.

Step 3: Fill your credentials such as application number, date of birth, and given security code carefully.

Step 4: Once the credentials are filled, press submit.

Step 5: Your CSIR NET 2022 Hall Ticket will appear on the display.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 for future use.

CSIR NET, also known as Joint CSIR UGC NET, stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET), often known as the CSIR UGC NET, is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Earlier, National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET June 2022) on September 11, 2022. Registered candidates can download the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip by logging into the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here