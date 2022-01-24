CSIR NET June 2021 Exam City Intimation Slip at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Admit Cards Later

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced it will be issuing an advance city allotment intimation slip for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) June 2021 before issuing the admit card for the candidates. Candidates will have to check and download their examination city intimation slip from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

“With a view to facilitating the Candidates, NTA will be issuing an advance City allotment intimation slip before issuing the admit card for the candidate," the NTA said in its official notice. The admit card will be issued later, the exact date of which will be intimated by the agency in due course of time.

The agency will be conducting the CSIR NET June 2021 examination for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/assistant professor on January 29 and February 15 to 17 through the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held for the subject “Earth; Atmospheric; Ocean and Planetary Sciences".

“The admit card for the aforesaid examination (subject-wise) will be uploaded closer to the examination date. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the updates relating to the admit card and the examination," the notice added.

The exams were scheduled to be held on January 29, February 5, and 6 but later postponed after candidates demanded rescheduling them to avoid a clash with other major exams being held on the same dates. While the earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences exam will be held on January 29 (shift-2), the physical sciences will be conducted on February 15 (shift-2), mathematical sciences on February 16 (shift-1) and chemical sciences in shift-2. The life sciences (group-1) exam will be on February 17 (shift-1) and life sciences (group-2) in shift-2.

