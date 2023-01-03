CSIR Recruitment 2023: Registration Open For Technical Assistant Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,12,400

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the advertisement for the recruitment of the grade III technical assistant post. The application procedure started on December 19. As per the notification, the department is looking to fill up a total number of 34 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official page of CSIR at csir.res.in. The last date to regsiter is January 17.

CSIR Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have a diploma or a three-year full-time computer science and engineering/ information technology degree with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks or a two-year experience in the relevant field/ area.

Age limit: The age bar for the candidate is 28 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will get a relaxation in the age limit.

CSIR Recruitment 2023: How to Check

Interested candidates can fill out applications by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website to apply online — recruitment.csir.res.in

Step 2: After the application link opens, candidates have to enter a valid email ID, or he/she should create a new email ID before applying online.

Step 3: After the application form appears on the screen, candidates must carefully enter all the details

Step 4: Now, cross-check all the details before submitting and making the payment.

Step 5: After payment candidates can submit the form.

Step 6: Take a screenshot and print it out for future reference.

CSIR Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. No fee is payable for SC, ST, PwBD, women, CSIR employees, and ex-servicemen candidates.

CSIR Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

As per the official notice, candidates recommended by the screening committee will be called for the trade test and then a competitive written test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the competitive written test.

There will be three papers: paper-I, paper II, and paper III. Paper II and III will be evaluated only for those candidates who secure the minimum cut-off marks in paper-I. The final merit list will be prepared only on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in paper II and paper III.

CSIR Recruitment 2023: Salary

The pay scale ranges from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

