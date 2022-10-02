CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The answer key was released on October 1, 2022. The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key can be downloaded from the CSIR’s official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in by those who took the exam in June 2022.

The examination was administered to 2,21,746 candidates between September 16 and September 18, 2022, in 338 testing locations spread throughout 166 cities in the nation. Answer Key Challenge will run from October 1 through October 3, 2022. The deadline for raising objections to payment is October 3, 2022.

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022: How to download the answer key?

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to download the answer key.

Step 1. Visit the official site of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the answer key and download the page.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Further students must remember that if an answer key that was the subject of a candidate’s challenge is found to be accurate, then the answer key in question will be changed. Further, the new answer key will be utilised to process the results of all candidates who attempted it.

No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium, claimed the NTA in its release. This year, the CSIR UGC NET examination was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

