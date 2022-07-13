CSIR UGC-NET Applications Begins, From Eligibility to Exam Pattern, All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination June 2022 to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), lectureship (LS) and assistant professor across universities and colleges in India. The last date for the online application and fee transaction is August 10, up to 11.50 pm at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The correction window will open from August 12 to 16. The date and timing of examination will be announced on the NTA website in due course of time. The total test papers include chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences. The medium of the paper will be English and Hindi.

CSIR UGC-NET Registrations 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared MSc or equivalent degree, integrated BS-MS, BS four years, BE, BTech or BPharma. Those willing to apply for JRF must also have done MBBS with at least 55 per cent marks for general (UR), general-EWS and OBC candidates and 50 per cent for SC, ST, third gender and PwD candidates. Those whose BE, BS, BTech, BPharma or MBBS final results are awaited are eligible to apply for fellowship only.

Age Limit: For JRF, the maximum age limit is 28 years as on July 1, 2021 but is is relaxable up to five years in case of SC, ST, third gender, PwD and female candidates and three years in case of OBC-NCL applicants. There is no age limit for lectureship and assistant professor.

CSIR UGC-NET Registrations 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Register using your email ID and mobile no

Advertisement

Step 2: Fill in the online application form and note down the system generated application number

Step 3: Upload scanned images of a recent photograph (size 10Kb – 200Kb), candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb), duly verified result awaited attestation form (file size: 50KB to 500KB), and category certificate, if applicable

Step 4: Pay prescribed fee online

Step 5: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Advertisement

CSIR UGC-NET Registrations 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to general and general-EWS will have to pay Rs 1000, OBC-NCL will have to pay Rs 50), third gender, SC and ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 250 and no exam fees for PwD category candidates.

Advertisement

CSIR UGC-NET Registrations 2022: Exam Pattern

The three hours computer based test (CBT) mode will feature objective type questions. The total marks per paper is 200. All papers will be divided into three parts. Part ‘A’ will be common to all subjects and contain questions pertaining to general aptitude with emphasis on logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles, etc.

Part ‘B’ will contain subject-related conventional MCQs covering the topics given in the syllabus of the subject the candidate will be choosing. Part ‘C’ will contain higher order questions that may test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions will be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.