CSIR UGC NET June 2022 Applications Begin at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Exam from January 29

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022 for the June session from December 3. The registration process will continue till January 2 up to 11.50 pm at the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the exam fee is January 3.

The UGC NET 2022 June session exam will be conducted on January 29, February 5, and 6. The examination will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format.

“Candidates may apply online only at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in during the period specified above. Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm," the official notice reads.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Eligibility criteria

Those who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in their master’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university in any subject are eligible to apply for the UGC NET 2022 June cycle.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET

Step 2. On the home page, click on the exam registration link

Step 3. Register yourself using the required details

Step 4. Fill in the application form

Step 5. Pay the fees. Submit

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the application form for further reference

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Exam pattern

The UGC NET will be held for a total of five test papers which include chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean, and planetary sciences, life science, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences. The exam will be held in two languages — Hindi and English.

Meanwhile, the UGC NET for June and December 2020 will conclude today, December 5. The exam began on November 20 for which around 12.67 lakh candidates had registered. Due to Covid-19 the exams for both the sessions were postponed and are being held together. The exam for Bhubaneshwar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri, and Vishakhapatnam has, however, been postponed due to threats of cyclone Jawad.

