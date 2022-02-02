CTET 2021 Answer Key Released: How to Raise Objection, Estimate Score Ahead of Result

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 answer key has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 1 at the official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key and raise objections if any as well as predict their scores using it. The CTET 2021 was conducted from December 13 to January 13.

“The answer keys of CTET December – 2021 displayed on the CTET website are according to the Main question papers available on the website under the link CTET Dec-21 Question Papers," reads the official website.

“Therefore, the candidates are informed to first of all match the sequence of questions and answer options of their question paper (which is available in their log-in and also sent to them through e-mail) compulsorily with the Main question papers available on the website under the link CTET Dec-21 Question Papers," it added.

CTET Answer Key 2021: How to Check

Step 1. Visit the official site of CTET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the CTET answer key 2021 link

Step 3. Enter your login details such as application number and date of birth

Step 4. The CTET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the answer key and download it for further use

CTET Answer Key 2021: How to Raise Objections

Step 6. After downloading the answer key, click on the option to challenge or raise an objection

Step 7. Fill in your objection. Submit

Step 8. Upload supporting documents, if any

Step 9. Pay the fee

Step 10. Take a printout of the form for further use

Further, candidates can calculate their probable scores as well. For every right answer, one mark will be awarded. There is no negative marking for any wrong attempt. To calculate the scores, candidates can give themselves one mark for every right attempt and total it to know their probable marks.

CBSE had released the question paper with the response sheet on January 24. Those who clear the CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in primary and secondary schools across India. The passing marks are 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC categories. Candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150 in CTET 2021.

