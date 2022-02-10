CTET 2021 Exam Results Likely to be out Next Week

As the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 answer key has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 1, it is likely that the CTET 2021 results will be also out soon. According to media reports, the result of the examination (CTET Result 2021) is likely to be released by the board on 15 February 2022. Once the result is out the candidates can check their scoreon the official website at ctet.nic.in. The CTET results can be checked using the roll number, which is also mentioned on admit card.

CTET December 2021 session was conducted from December 16 to January 30. CBSE had released the question paper with the response sheet on January 24. Those who clear the CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in primary and secondary schools across India.

CTET 2021: How to Download the results?

Here is the step-wise process to download the result for the CTET 2021 exams.

Step 1: Candidates first have to visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates then have to click on the CTET result 2022 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will now see a news login window on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter the CTET roll number to log in.

Step 5: Candidates will be now able to see the result of CTET will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates must download and save the result as a pdf file for future reference.

The passing marks are 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC categories. Candidates will have to obtain a minimum of 90 marks out of a total of 150 in CTET 2021.

Those who clear CTET will be eligible to seek jobs as a teacher. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to apply for teaching posts in classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be allowed to apply for jobs for classes 6 to 9.

