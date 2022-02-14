CTET Result 2021 at ctet.nic.in: Know When, Where & How to Check Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) result tomorrow, February 15 on the official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter the roll number as per their admit card to check the scorecard. The exam was held from December 16 to January 30.

CBSE will also provide the CTET 2021 marksheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in digital format in their DigiLocker account, reads the official notice. It will also contain an encrypted QR code to enhance security which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

>Also read| CTET 2021 Result on February 15: Check Passing Marks, Previous Years’ Cut-Off

Advertisement

“The DigiLocker accounts of all present candidates will be created and the account credentials will be conveyed to the candidates on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificates using the communicated credentials," the notice read.

CTET 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

After releasing the scorecards, the board will release the category-wise cut-off list. There will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of results.

Aspirants belonging to the general category will have to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify for the exam. For SC, ST, and OBC candidates, they will have to score at least 55 per cent. Qualifying the CTET is just a mere eligibility criterion to apply for the teaching posts, it does not guarantee any direct recruitment.

Advertisement

>Read| CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Date: Why are Results not Announced yet? When to Expect?

Those who qualify for the test will become eligible to teach in schools across India. Candidates who clear paper 1 will be able to apply for the post of teacher for classes 1 to 5. Whereas, candidates clearing paper 2 will become eligible to apply for classes 6 to 9 teaching posts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.