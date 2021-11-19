CTET 2021: When Will Admit Cards Be Issued? Here's All You Need to Know

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination will begin from December 16, 2021, and will be conducted until January 13, 2022. The applicants for CTET 2021 are waiting for the admit cards. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue the admit card for the CTET exam this month.

Once the admit cards are issued, the applicants will be able to download them easily from the official website ctet.nic.in by following the steps below.

First, visit the official website that — ctet.nic.in

Click the link on the home page which reads “TET December admit card 2021"

You will see a new page on the screen.

You will have to fill in the credentials asked.

The Admit Card will be visible on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout of it.

The CTET exam will take place in 20 languages. Candidates will have to reach the examination centre at 7:30 in the morning for shift 1. For shift 2, they will have to reach at 12:30 in the afternoon. That means they will have to reach the examination centre 120 minutes before the exam starts. Along with this, the candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website of CTET for any further updates on the admit card.

As far as the CTET 2021 exam is concerned, it has two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for those who wish to teach the students of classes 1 to 5, while paper 2 is for those candidates who wish to teach the children of classes 6 to 8.

