CTET 2022 Application Form Today: Documents Needed, How to Apply

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) registration period is all set to start, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). By visiting the official website, ctet.nic.in, interested applicants can submit their CTET application.

The application form must be submitted by November 24th. However, candidates have until November 25 at 3:30 PM to pay the money. The CTET 2022 exam will be held in December of that year. The 16th edition of the CTET exam will be administered by CBSE in computer-based test (CBT) format online between December 2022 and January 2023.

CTET APPLICATION 2022: DOCUMENTS NEEDED

Advertisement

Valid email address and phone number

Identity proof details - Passport/Aadhaar card/voter ID/ration card, etc.

Scanned images of the candidate’s photograph and signature in the format specified.

Certificates for classes 10 and 12.

Details of debit or credit card/net banking.

CTET APPLICATION 2022: HOW TO FILL?

Step 1. Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link to CTET 2022 registration.

Step 3. Fill out the application form.

Step 4. Upload the scanned documents.

Step 5. Make the payment for the registration fee.

Step 6. Lastly, candidates are advised to make a copy of the application form.

Advertisement

The online application cost for candidates who fall under the general and OBC categories is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for two papers. Candidates in the reserved category, on the other hand, must pay Rs. 500 for one paper and Rs. 600 for both papers. There are two papers for the CTET. Paper 1 is for hiring teachers for grades I through V, and Paper 2 is for hiring teachers for grades VI through VIII.

Advertisement

The CTET exam, which was offered in 20 regional languages last year, was administered in 217 places across the nation. Every year, the Board will administer the CTET 2022 twice. For CTET, there will be two papers. The Paper I will be for someone who wants to teach classes from 1 to 5. Similar to Paper I, Paper II is for candidates interested in teaching classes 6 through 12. Scores from the CTET 2022 are good for life.

Read all the Latest Education News here