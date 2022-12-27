CTET 2022 Begins Tomorrow, Check Exam Pattern, Guidelines to Follow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 on December 28 and December 29. Applicants who have applied for the CTET exam can download their hall ticket now from the official website — ctet.nic.in. This year 32.45 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which will be held at 243 exam centres in 74 cities in which 2,59,013 candidates are expected to appear.

According to CBSE, the CTET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts. CBSE will conduct this exam from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There will be two papers in the CTET 2022. Paper 1 is for candidates who want to be considered for teaching positions in classes 1 to 5, and paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8.

CTET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Now click on the admit card link given on the home page.

Step 3: After this enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Admit card will appear on your screen. Download it.

CTET 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to carry the verification documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, and passport size photograph along with their admit card. Candidates are required to read all the instructions carefully after taking the hard copy of the admit card. Further, candidates must make sure to report at their respective exam centres 30 minutes before the exam.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table,

electronic pen/scanner, cardboard etc. They are also not allowed to carry mobile phones, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, watch, wallet, goggles, handbags, ornaments, etc.

Advertisement

There will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the exam with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. There will be no negative marking and each right answer will carry one mark. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as CTET pass. The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories.

Read all the Latest Education News here