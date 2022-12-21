CTET 2022: CBSE Releases Pre-admit Cards at ctet.nic.in, How to Check

On Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) shared the pre-admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022. Now, registered candidates can download the pre-admit cards via the official website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2022 is going to be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December and January, however, the exact date and time of the examination is yet to be announced. The results are expected to come out in February 2023.

The CTET will be administered in two shifts, the first one will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 PM and the next one will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. In order to qualify for the teacher eligibility test, candidates needs to secure 60 per cent or more. The CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be valid for life in all categories.

CBSE CTET 2022 Pre Admit Card: How to download?

Step 1. Open the online portal of CTET.

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘Download Pre Admit Card for CTET Dec 22’.

Step 3. Shortly an external website will open on the screen.

Step 4. Key in your application number, DOB, and security pin. Thereafter click submit.

It is to be noted that this is not the final hall ticket for CTET 2022. The final admit card will be distributed soon by the board.

CBSE CTET 2022: Exam pattern

All CTET questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four possible answers, only one of which will be correct. There will be no negative marking and each will carry one mark. CTET will consist of two papers.

Paper I will be for candidates who want to teach in grades I to V. Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Language I, Language II, and Environmental Studies are among the subjects covered in Paper I. While paper II is for those who wish to teach in grades VI to VIII. Subjects include Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and any one of Science, Mathematics, or Social Studies/Social Science.

