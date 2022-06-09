CTET 2022 Notification Soon: Know How Many Times Can You Attempt Teacher Eligibility Exam

CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the notification of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022 July attempt soon. The exam is held every year at the central level to assess eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers in schools across India. Once the notification is released, it will be available on ctet.nic.in.

Those willing to teach should have obtain at least 50 percentile score in exam to be able to considered for job. Mere clearing the exam is not enough, candidates also need to pass the requirements of the specific schools they are applying for as well. Those who could not clear the exam, what are the options for them? How many times can they retake the CTET?

Read | IISc Best Indian University, DU, JNU, Jamia, Hyderabad Uni Fall From Spot: QS Ranking

Advertisement

Earlier, CTET was only eligible for seven years and a candidate had to take it again. Now, when the CTET certificate (which is conferred on clearing the exam) is valid for lifetime the CBSE has not changed the norms. As per rules, the exam can be attempted as many times one wants.

Further, there is no age limit fixed for appearing in CTET. If a candidate is not satisfied with the CTET result, s/he can reappear in the exam. This gives a second chance to improve the score. There is no limit on the number of attempts.

Also read| IBPS RRB Officer, Office Assistant Recruitment 2022 Released for 8,106 Posts, Here’s How to Apply

Candidates who clear this exam are considered eligible to teach in various government schools across the country. Further, those who clear the exam, will be given a certificate, which is valid for lifetime. It can be used to apply at various schools for the post of teacher. Earlier, the certificate was valid for seven years.

CTET is conducted twice a year. It is held at two levels. To become a teacher for classes 1 to 5, one has to appear in paper 1 and to become a teacher from classes 6 to 8, one has to appear in paper 2. The exam is conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English.

Read| UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Unofficial Answer Key Out, Cut off Likely to be Higher Than Last Year, Say Experts

Advertisement

To be eligible to apply for CTET 2022, candidates must have cleared class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. They must also have cleared or are appearing in the final year of two-year diploma in Elementary Education or four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd).

Those willing to teach between classes 6 to 9 must have cleared graduation along with two-year diploma in elementary education or one-year BEd or four-year BElEd. The CTET score can be used to apply to apply in schools run by the central government including KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools and many more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.