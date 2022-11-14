CTET 2022 Registration Deadline Draws Near, Check Pass Percentage From Past Years

The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 was started by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on October 31. The last date to submit applications is November 24. The deadline for the candidates to pay the fees is November 25 at 3:30 pm at the official website — ctet.nic.in.

The admit cards for candidates will include information about the precise dates and shifts of the CTET 2022 CBT examination. The examinations are set to take place between December 2022 and January 2023, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced. The CTET qualification is a mandatory requirement for teacher recruitment in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and many other organisations.

Candidates must be aware that they must receive at least 60 per cent in order to qualify for their CTET paper if they are applying under the general category and 55 per cent if they are applying under the OBC, SC, or ST categories. The CTET is 2.5 hours long and the candidates can choose to attempt the papers in either English or Hindi.

Here is the Previous Year’s CTET Pass Percentage

CTET January 2021 Paper 1 –33.25 per cent

CTET January 2021 Paper 2 –21.68 per cent

CTET December 2019 Paper 1 –17.50 per cent

CTET December 2019 Paper 2 –29.73 per cent

CTET July 2019 Paper 1 –15.78 per cent

CTET July 2019 Paper 2 –13.48 per cent

Depending on the complexity of the exam and the number of applicants for the CTET 2022, the CBSE, however, has the exclusive option to modify the minimum qualifying marks for the CTET cut-off.

The exam is used by teachers for grades one through eight. The CTET 2022 will consists of two papers: paper 1 is for candidates who wish to teach students in grades 1 through 5, and paper 2 is for those who wish to teach students in grades 6 through 8. If candidates desire to teach at both levels, they must take both exams (papers I and II).

