CTET 2022 Registration Forms Soon at ctet.nic.in, All You Need to Know About the Teacher Eligibility Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon open online registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022. The exam date sheet and other details are also expected to be released by CBSE on the official site — ctet.nic.in. CTET is a national-level exam with two levels, and its results are valid for life.

CTET is held for teaching positions at the primary and elementary levels. Paper 1 is for the primary level, which inculcates classes 1 to 5, whereas paper 2 is for the elementary level which consists of classes 6 and 7. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam date too will be announced soon. Both paper 1 and 2 exams last two and a half hours and are given in 20 different languages.

Also read| CDAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 250 Project Engineer Posts, Salary Up to Rs 7.11 Lakhs, No Age Limit, No Application Fee

Advertisement

CBSE CTET 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2. Now click on the “New Registration" button to register yourself, if you are a new user

Step 3. Fill in all the required details like your name, parent’s name, date of birth and more

Step 4. Then select the exam centre and the preferred language (English/Hindi) in which you wish to attempt the paper

Step 5. Once you have filled in all the information, you need to make the payment

Step 6. After that click on the submit button

Step 7. Download and make a copy of the application form

CBSE CTET 2022: Application fee

Advertisement

In order to appear for the exam candidates need to pay the application fee. For those who fall under the General and OBC categories, the fee is Rs 1,000 for any one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers. On the other hand, for SC, ST and PwD candidates, the application fee for one paper is Rs 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.

CBSE CTET 2022: Exam pattern

Advertisement

The paper I consists of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. While paper II comprises of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. The total of number of MCQs is 150 for each paper. Overall there are five sections.

Over 20 lakh aspirants apply for the teacher eligibility exam every year. To pass the teachers eligibility exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. The passing marks requirements drop to 55 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC categories, as per rules. In 2021, CTET was held in the online mode for the first time. This year too, CBSE will go ahead with the online mode as it “is likely to motivate futuristic teachers to become computer literates and also prevent the wastage of paper on account of printing of question papers and OMR sheets," the board said.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here