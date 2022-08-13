CTET 2022 Registrations Soon: 5 Things to Know Before Applying for Teacher Eligibility Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the online application process for the December 2022 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 soon. The CBSE CTET notification 2022 is likely to be released by the end of August. The CTET 2022 information bulletin will be available on the official website, ctet.nic.in, once it is published.

“The information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website ctet.nic.in shortly and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying," CBSE had said earlier.

Also read| From CBSE to UP Board: Will 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 be Held on Full Syllabus?

Advertisement

Here are five things to know before applying for teacher eligibility exam:

Exam mode: The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in December. It will be administered in 20 different languages across the country. In 2021, in the first-ever online CTET, several candidates faced technical issues and exams were canceled during one of the many shifts. CBSE, however, will go ahead with the online mode as it “is likely to motivate futuristic teachers to become computer literates and also prevent the wastage of paper on account of printing of question papers and OMR sheets," it said.

Syllabus: CBSE had changed the syllabus last year and it is likely to follow this year too. The exact syllabus will be released along with the notification. “This has been done with a view to inculcate better test material in terms of content and pedagogy. A revised syllabus thus will help to assess candidates’ understanding of teaching the subject, understand candidate’s pedagogic content knowledge, the knowledge relevance of the subject in the school curriculum, questions assessing planning of teaching-learning experiences, and assessment methodologies specific to the concept."

Exam Pattern: The paper I consists of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, mathematics, and environmental studies. While paper II comprises of 30 MCQs each from child development and pedagogy, language I and II, and 60 MCQs from either mathematics and science or social studies/sciences. The total of number of MCQs is 150 for each paper.

Advertisement

Passing marks: To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. The passing marks requirements drop to 55 per cent for SC, ST, and OBC categories, as per rules. Over 27.73 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam last year, out of which only 6.65 lakh candidates cleared the exam.

Certificate validity: CTET is a national-level eligibility exam that is managed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The exam consists of two papers. The first paper is for candidates who want to teach in Classes 1 to 5, while the second paper is for candidates who want to teach in Classes 6 to 9. The CTET exam is administered twice a year, and the CTET score is valid for life.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here