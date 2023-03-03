The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 result has been declared by CBSE. As many as 32.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam held between December 28 to February 7. Candidates can check and download the result on the official website at ctet.nic.in. A total of 5,79,844 candidates qualified for the paper I and 3,76,025 qualified for paper II.

“The result of 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education in online (CBT) mode during 28th December, 2022 to 7th February, 2023 has been declared and available at CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. https://cbse.nic.in," reads the official notice.

The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly, CBSE said. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form for CTET December–2022.

CBSE CTET 2023 Result: How to check

Step 1- To check CBSE CTET Result 2023, you have to go to the official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2- One has to click on the CTET Result 2023 link visible on the homepage.

Step 3- As the next step, the candidate will have to fill in their login credentials.

Step 4- Fill in all the information sought there and click on submit.

Step 5- Now the CTET result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for further use.

The CTET December 2023 question paper consisted of 150 marks. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct response. Candidates have to secure the minimum marks prescribed by CBSE to be successful in the exam. The passing marks have also been decided separately according to different categories. General category candidates have to score 90 out of 150 marks to pass the exam. SC and ST candidates have to score 82.5 marks out of 150 to pass the exam. For OBC category students, it is mandatory for the candidates to secure 82.5 marks out of 150 to qualify for the CTET 2023.

