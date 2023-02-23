The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 soon. Once released, the CTET 2023 results will be available to the candidates online at ctet.nic.in. As per the information brochure, the CBSE CTET results are expected to be issued by the end of February. However, the board is yet to confirm any official date or time for the announcement.

To check the CTET 2023 results, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth on the portal. The exam was conducted from December 28 to February 7. This was followed by the release of the answer key on February 14, after which candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 17.

A team of subject experts selected by CBSE will consider the valid representations and make the necessary changes to the CTET 2023 answer key if required. Following that the final answer key will be prepared. The results will be based on the options mentioned in the final answer key.

CBSE CTET 2023 results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the CTET Result 2023 link when available on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The CTET 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the CTET result displayed and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the result for further reference.

CBSE CTET 2023: Passing marks

The passing score will differ as per the category. The general category candidates have to attain 60 per cent marks to qualify for the exam. While the reserved category candidates have to score 55 per cent marks to qualify for the exam.

It is important to note that the board will provide the CTET 2023 scorecards to all applicants and eligibility certificates to successful applicants. These certificates will be provided in digital format in their DigiLocker account. Meanwhile, the mark sheets and eligibility certificates for the candidates will be digitally signed by the board, it will be legally valid as per the IT Act.

