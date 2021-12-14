CTET Admit Card 2021 Second Phase With Exam Centre List Today at ctet.nic.in

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 final admit card will be issued today, December 14 by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the official website at ctet.nic.in. The exam will begin on December 16 and the board, in an official notice, had stated that the second phase of the admit cards will be available two days prior to the exam. The admit cards will mention the exam centre and time.

“Second phase of admit cards with information of examination centre and shift of examination will be available on the website 02 days before the examination. The candidates are advised to download their e-admit card of first phase and second phase from above website," reads the official notice.

The admit cards were uploaded in two phases. The first phase of admit cards contained the city and date of examination to enable the candidates to make plans accordingly. The second admit card will feature the exact exam centre. Examination centres have been set up in more than 300 cities across the country for CTET 2021.

CTET Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1. Go to the official website CTET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the final admit CTET 2021 link

Step 3. Enter login credentials such as application number

Step 4. The final admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the CTET 2021 admit card for further use

Earlier, images of photos and signatures of some candidates were rejected as those were not in a proper format. Such candidates were informed and were requested to upload the correct images again. But some of the candidates are yet to upload their correct images so their e-Admit cards have not been issued. Such candidates were advised to upload their correct images by December 13 failing which they will not be issued the final admit card in the second phase as well.

“In case any applicant is not able to download his/her e-Admit card, he/she may contact CTET Unit CBSE, on 011- 22240112, 22240108, 22240107 and 22247154 between (9.00 AM to 5.30 PM) on working days. The candidates may note that no e-Admit Card will be sent to them by post," the official notice read.

Those willing to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear for paper 1 while those willing to classes 1 to 8 will have to paper 2. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Each question paper will feature 150 questions of 150 marks. The exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes in online mode.

