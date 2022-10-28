CTET Application Forms To Be Out Soon; Check Documents Needed to Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 application form on October 31 on ctet.nic.in. The deadline for submitting the form is November 24. The exam date has not yet been finalized yet, but it is expected to take place either in December 2022 or January 2023 to recruit teachers for grades I-VIII in government and aided schools.

Candidates must fill out the online application form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents after completing the CTET 2022 registration process. They would also be required to submit a scanned copy of their photograph and signature with their CTET exam forms. Students, must remember that the 16th edition of the CTET examination will be held in a Computer Based Test(CBT) form.

CTET application 2022: Documents needed

Valid email address and phone number Identity proof details - Passport/Aadhaar card/voter ID/ration card, etc. Scanned images of the candidate’s photograph and signature in the format specified. Certificates for classes 10 and 12. Details of debit or credit card/net banking.

CTET application 2022: How to Fill?

Step 1. Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link to CTET 2022 registration.

Step 3. Fill out the application form.

Step 4. Upload the scanned documents.

Step 5. Make the payment for the registration fee.

Step 6. Lastly, candidates are advised to make a copy of the application form.

CTET application 2022: Application Fee

For candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories, the online application fee for one paper is Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 for two papers. On the other hand, candidates who fall under the reserved category will have to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers. CTET is given for two papers. Paper 1 is for the recruitment of teachers to classes I-V, and Paper 2 is for the recruitment of teachers to classes VI-VIII.

Last year, 217 cities across the country held the CTET exam, which was given in 20 regional languages.

