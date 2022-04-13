CTET July 2022 Notification Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the notification for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022. CTET is held twice a year and the notification which will be released will be for the exam to be held in July this year. The second session will be conducted in December.

The competitive test determines the eligibility of candidates to teach Class 1 to Class 8 in schools authorized by the central government. As the notification is expected to be released soon, the candidates must start their preparation for the July exam.

CTET July 2022: Exam Pattern

CTET is divided into two parts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates, who wish to apply to teach only Class 1 to Class 5, need to appear in paper 1 whereas candidates applying to teach Class 6 to Class 8 have to sit for paper 2. If someone wishes to fill in the application for Class 1 to Class 8, then they need to give both the papers.

Each paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions. For every correct answer, a candidate is given one mark. Wrong answers will not have negative markings. Candidates will be given 2.5 hours for paper 1 and paper 2 each.

Paper 1 consists of five sections:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I (compulsory)

Language II(compulsory)

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

Paper 2 consists of four sections:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I (compulsory)

Language II (compulsory)

Mathematics and Science OR Social Studies

CTET July 2022: Syllabus

Paper 1 Syllabus (Class 1 to Class 5)

Child Development and Pedagogy

Development of a Primary School Child

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs

Learning and Pedagogy

Language 1 and Language 2

Language Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development

Mathematics

Numbers

Solving simple equations

Algebra

Geometry patterns

Time

Measurement

Data handling

Solids

Environmental Studies

Environment

Food

Shelter

Water

Family

Paper 2 Syllabus (Class 6 to Class 8)

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development

Learning and Pedagogy

Language-I and Language -II

Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development

Mathematics

Number System

Algebra

Geometry

Mensuration

Science

Food

Material

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources

Social Studies/Social Sciences

History

Geography

Social and Political Life

Pedagogical Issues

In 2021, CBSE conducted the first-ever online CTET, however, on the first day of the exam, students faced technical glitches, many could not even complete the exam. TCS iON, which was responsible for conducting the exam had said “on day 1 one exam, unexpected technical issues impacted operations in certain venues, in the first shift. As a result, candidates in affected venues could not complete the exam. Consequently, we had to cancel the second shift exam."

