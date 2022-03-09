Home » News » education-career » CTET Result 2021 Declared, 6.65 Lakh Candidates Pass

CTET Result 2021 Declared, 6.65 Lakh Candidates Pass

CTET Result 2021 at ctet.nic.in

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
March 09, 2022

After the wait of months, Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 result is declared at ctet.nic.in. Out of over 27.73 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, as many as 6.65 lakh candidates cleared the exam.

CTET Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website – www.ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link CTET December 2021 Result.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result, after downloading it, for future references

first published: March 09, 2022