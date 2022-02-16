CTET Result 2021 Delayed? When Will it be Annnounced?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced to declare the result for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on February 15 at ctet.nic.in, however, the result link has not been activated yet. Over 20 lakh candidates who had registered for the exam are awaiting their results. The authorities are yet to announce any revised date for the declaration of the result. While the result has clearly been delayed, the reason behind the same or the new dates are yet to be disclosed.

This was the first-ever online CTET. The exam, however, was marred by controversies. On the first day of the exam, a large section of students could not complete their exams. The exam was re-conducted for them. TCS iON, which was responsible for conducting the exam had said “on day 1 one exam, unexpected technical issues impacted operations in certain venues, in the first shift. As a result, candidates in affected venues could not complete the exam. Consequently, we had to cancel the second shift exam."

Ahead of the result, CBSE will also release the CTET final answer key at ctet.nic.in. The final answer key link is yet to be activated. The result will be based on the final answer key. Apart from the website, candidates can also check their results on digilocker. It will also contain an encrypted QR code to enhance security which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

CTET Result 2021: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

CTET is held twice a year. Aspirants belonging to the general category will have to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify for the exam whereas the qualifying marks for SC, ST, and OBC candidates is 55 per cent. This means candidates have to score 90 out of 150 marks to qualify for the exam. This is the result of the second session of the exam. CTET January attempt was held last year in which out of over 1.47 lakh candidates only 4.14 lakh qualified in paper 1. In paper 2, out of over 11 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, as many as 2.29 lakh passed it.

