CTET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Scorecard at ctet.nic.in, Check Expected Cut-Off

Students need to ensure that their scorecard or result marksheet is error-free and hence need to ensure the basics including the following are mentioned correctly -
— Name and spelling
— Exam = paper 1 or 2
— Exam centre name
— Calculation of marks, totalling
— Cut-off corresponding
— Photograph
In case of any error, candidates need to check with the authorities at the earliest.
Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in
Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference
CBSE will also provide the CTET 2021 marksheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in digital format in their DigiLocker account. It will also contain an encrypted QR code to enhance security which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.
— The exam which used to be held in physical mode has shifted to an online mode.
— The validity of CTET certificates has been extended. Earlier the CTET certificates were valid for seven years, however, now the same is valid for a lifetime.
— The test was conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English. Conducting exams in regional languages is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) which advocates for teaching in the mother tongue.
— The NEP also suggests that those who pass TET will have to give a demonstration or appear in an interview, and show their knowledge of the local language.
CTET is held twice a year. This is the result of the second session of the exam. CTET January attempt was held last year in which out of over 1.47 lakh candidates only 4.14 lakh qualified in paper 1. In paper 2, out of over 11 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, as many as 2.29 lakh passed it.
Mere getting passing marks will not be enough. CBSE will also release CTET cut-off. While this year’s cut-off is yet to be out, based on previous year’s cut-offs, it is likely that the general category cut-off will be 90 or above and for resvered category, it can range between 80 marks to 85 marks.
CTET qualified candidates have higher chances of getting a job, however, qualifying the CTET is just a mere eligibility criterion to apply for the teaching posts, it does not guarantee any direct recruitment. Candidates also have to meet other criteria which may change depending upon the school.
Over 20 lakh candidates have registered to participate in CTET 2021. CTET is held twice a year. In CTET January 2021, as many as 16,11,423 candidates registered for paper 1 while 14,47,551 candidates had registered for paper 2. All these candidates will be checking their results today.
The ones, who will qualify for the test, will become eligible to teach in schools across India. Candidates, who will clear paper 1, can apply for the post of teacher for classes 1 to 5. Whereas, candidates clearing paper 2 will become eligible to apply for classes 6 to Class 9 teaching posts.
CTET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result for CTET 2021 today, February 15. The result will be available at ctet.nic.in. Over 20 lakh candidates who took the teacher eligibility test will be able to download their scorecards today. The exam will be held in two shifts from December 16 to January 13.
